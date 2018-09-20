Shocking! Salman Khan BLAMED by Remo D’souza for Race 3 debacle?

Salman Khan’s Race 3 did not do well at the box office and well there were lot of things that did not go for the makers in the movie. Director Remo D’souza spoke about the same and shockingly hinted that Salman was to be blamed, somewhere, for the Race 3 debacle at the box office. He said that writer Shiraz Ahmed wrote a script essentially for a grey character in the movie but well, there was a thought that Salman cannot be portrayed in a grey shade in the movie and it sort of got confusing. He later hinted that the role was not portrayed well and therefore it did not come across well in front of masses. Remo was also of the opinion that he bowed to pressure and did not put his foot down in case of creative differences which should not have been the case. Well, it is great that Remo is taking accountability for the debacle of the film.

We wonder how Salman will react to this. The superstar is now busy with Bigg Boss 12 and also with his ambitious next Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The movie is an adaptation of a hit Korean film Ode To My Father and is being produced by Atul and Alvira Agnihotri. Salman now badly needs a hit after Race 3 debacle but looks like he has left bygones, bygones. We don’t know what his reaction might be after hearing what Remo has to say about him and Race 3.

Apart from acting, he is also producing LoveYatri where he is introducing his brother in law Aayush Sharma with Warina Hussain. He recently changed the name from Loveratri to LoveYatri to avoid dispute over the title.