SHOCKING: Kushan Nandy says that Chitrangda Singh never refunded money after walking out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

It’s common knowledge that Chitrangda Singh had initially bagged the role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. But she walked out from the film a few days after it went on floors and she was then replaced with Bidita Bag.

Now director Kushan Nandy has revealed that after exiting from the film, Chitrangda never returned the money that she was paid to do the film. The director however made it clear that he doesn’t even want it back. He added that he’s done with the negativity surrounding the film and this episode and wants to avoid this topic.

In June 2016, Chitrangda Singh reportedly walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz after objecting to a lovemaking scene between her and Nawazuddin. Kushan however said that this is not true. He revealed that she had already shot for the said scene. Writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali had said that she had problems not only with the intimate sequence but with almost every other scene. There were also reports that Kushan allegedly used crass words after she raised an objection to the lovemaking scene, which prompted her to storm out. Kushan denied these charges and even Nawazuddin supported the director by saying that Kushan is a gentleman, incapable of crass behaviour.

Kushan Nandy said that he was shocked by Chitrangda’s behaviour since she had the script of the film since one-and-a-half-years. Moreover, each and every scene was explained to her way in advance.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to release on August 25. Chitrangda Singh meanwhile was recently seen as a judge in Munna Michael, that released yesterday. Prior to that, she was seen in an item song in Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Gabbar Is Back. Her next release is Baazaar, in which she will be seen as Saif Ali Khan’s wife.