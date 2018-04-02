Shahid Kapoor’s mom Neelima Azeem roped in for a special appearance in Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail!

Irrfan Khan’s madcap comedy Blackमेल is set to release on April 6 and we can’t wait to see the talented actor blow our minds with his amaze performance. While we are awaiting this film, here is a latest titbit from the makers. So, Shahid Kapoor’s mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem is set to do a cameo in the movie! Now, isn’t it superb? Though we do not know the nature of her role in the film, we are certain that it is pretty darn interesting and maybe we will see her in a totally different avatar.

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor is the first born of Neelima Azeem when she was married to Pankaj Kapoor. She is currently married to Rajesh Khatter and has a son Ishaan.

Blackमेल has been a lot in news just after the teaser of the film was released and got people’s attention. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

The quirky movie is from the director of Delhi Belly and has an impressive star cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail team holds a special screening for Bollywood directors