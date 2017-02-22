Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to release in Egypt and Jordan today

The Rahul Dholakia directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees released in India on January 25. After opening on a good note, the film continued its run at the box office becoming one of the highest grossers of 2017 till date. Now almost a month later, we hear that the film is all set to hit screens in Egypt and Jordan.

Confirming the same, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram sharing an image from Raees saying, “Raees releases in Egypt & Jordan today. Hope u all enjoy it & thanks for watching Indian films. My love to u all.”

As for the film, Raees that featured Shah Rukh Khan playing a grey shaded role of a Gujarati gang lord had released alongside the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. However, despite stiff competition, the film managed to rake in Rs. 137.26 cr at the domestic box office.

