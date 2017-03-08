Shabana Azmi to speak in the House Of Lords

When it comes to bringing honour to the Indian film industry and the country, Shabana Azmi is next to none.

It comes as a surprise to know she would be addressing the ‘House Of Lords’ of the British Parliament next week. But then, maybe it isn’t so much of a surprise because Shabana has been there, done it before.

Says the redoubtable lucid and empowered actress, “What can I say? I’m honoured to be speaking at the House Of Lords in the UK parliament on

9 March. The topic will be ‘Identity and Integration.’ My pitch would be to argue that genders, communities, cultures and nations can be equal and yet separate.”

When I remind my favourite actress that she has spoken in the British Parliament before, she recalls with much pleasure, “Of course, I’ve been there before. I got my ‘Gandhi International Peace Prize’ at the ‘House Of Lords and I was honoured to receive the prize from one of my favourite actresses Vanessa Redgrave, who has constantly addressed the issues of social cultural and gender empowerment that concern me.”