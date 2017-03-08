Shabana Azmi to speak in the House Of Lords

BySubhash K. Jha
Shabana Azmi to speak in the House Of Lords-1

When it comes to bringing honour to the Indian film industry and the country, Shabana Azmi is next to none.

It comes as a surprise to know she would be addressing the ‘House Of Lords’ of the British Parliament next week. But then, maybe it isn’t so much of a surprise because Shabana has been there, done it before.

Says the redoubtable lucid and empowered actress, “What can I say? I’m honoured to be speaking at the House Of Lords in the UK parliament on

9 March. The topic will be ‘Identity and Integration.’ My pitch would be to argue that genders, communities, cultures and nations can be equal and yet separate.”

When I remind my favourite actress that she has spoken in the British Parliament before, she recalls with much pleasure, “Of course, I’ve been there before. I got my ‘Gandhi International Peace Prize’ at the ‘House Of Lords and I was honoured to receive the prize from one of my favourite actresses Vanessa Redgrave, who has constantly addressed the issues of social cultural and gender empowerment that concern me.”

