WHAT? Sets of Karan Johar’s film Kalank are worth Rs. 15 crores?

When Karan Johar announced the star cast of Kalank, it was quite evident of the scale the filmmaker had been planning for the film. Amongst the new generation, we have rarely come across two-hero projects and this one has six Bollywood stars in one film. With Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur leading the ensemble cast, Kalank undoubtedly is a film being made on a grand scale and grander will be the sets of the film.

In fact, recent reports suggest that the sets of Kalank are worth Rs. 15 crores. For the uninitiated, Kalank is a period film set in the 1940s. Furthermore, these reports suggest that Karan Johar has roped in Amrita Mahal Nakai who has already started work on the sets of Kalank. Sources close to the development have claimed in reports that a huge set has been erected in Film City for the film.

Speaking on the sets, it is being said that Karan Johar, with the help of Amrita, has created the old Delhi moholla which also includes a mahal [palace]. The film is currently being said to be shot in this location. The styling of the sets and actors are being done keeping the 40s era in mind. However, all of it is strictly being guarded as extra measures are being taken to ensure that the looks aren’t leaked.

Amrita Mahal has previously joined hands with Karan Johar for many of his productions including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2 States and even Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Student Of The Year. If reports are to be believed, Kalank is close to Karan Johar’s heart because it was the dream of his father Yash Johar that the film should materialize.

Kalank was initially supposed to star Sridevi but due to her untimely demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped in for the role. Hence, the film will now bring together Madhuri and Sanjay sharing screen space after over two decades.

Also Read : Here’s all you need to know about the Karan Johar chat show Koffee With Karan 6