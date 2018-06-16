SCOOP: Yash Raj Films ropes in Indra Kumar for a ‘clean comedy’, here’s who will star in it

Yash Raj Films has been associated with making movies for a certain kind of audience which mostly belongs to the mainstream, urbane category. The production house has now signed Indra Kumar whose brand of filmmaking is diagonally opposite to that of Yash Raj. The filmmaker associated with movies like Masti, Grand Masti among other adult comedies has been signed by Aditya Chopra’s production house to make a clean comedy. It is an interesting experiment for sure. Though Indra has created ‘naughty’ comedies, he also made the blockbusters like Beta, Ishq and also Dhamaal which catered to the family audiences.

According to sources, the movie will have actors from YRF’s Talent agency and the makers will go for the younger ones to suit the flavour and genre of the movie. Sets for the film will be mounted next year and the movie will go on the floors then. The official announcement of the star cast and the film is awaited.

Yash Raj Films has some interesting line up of films ahead. They have announced Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most awaited films as it stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Apart from that, they also have Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s untitled next. Movie lovers are in for a treat for sure.