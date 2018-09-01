SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt to play don Karim Lala in Ahmed Khan’s assistant Adnan Shaikh’s next

Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the industry today and it is really credible that despite all the ups and downs (personal and professional life wise), he still manages to hold on to his ground and enthral us with his work. His last release Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 turned out to be a box office dud but he is all geared up for Karan Johar’s Kalank which has already gone on the floors. A little birdie from the industry has told us that Sanju is set to sign yet another film which revolves around the life and times of famous Mumbai don Karim Lala. And guess who will helm the project? Ahmed Khan’s assistant Adnan Shaikh has been signed up for this ambitious film.

Now we know how interested Sanjay is when it comes to portraying underworld in Mumbai. After all, his claim to fame was Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaastav where he swept accolades for his gritty and real portrayal of a don who is killed by his own mother in the end. The murky, dark world of goons and guns is not new to Sanju who was himself embroiled in legal mess after his name was dragged in the 1993 Bombay Blast Case. Looks like he is an apt choice to play Karim Lala.

Originally from Afghanistan, Karim was a self-proclaimed first don of Mumbai who ran gambling and liquor dens in the Dongri area and worked along with another famous goon, Haji Mastan. It would be interesting to see how Sanjay portrays his role in the movie and touches upon various aspects of his life as much has not been made about him anyway in Bollywood.

Also Read: SADAK 2 : Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt hug it out before kicking off the first schedule of the sequel