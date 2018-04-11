SCOOP: Kapil Sharma’s show to undergo complete revamp, Kapil reacts

Picture abhi baqi hai, mere dost. That could well be Kapil Sharma’s signature theme. For those eager to write him off, there is news. Kapil Sharma’s new badly-received show Family Time With Kapil is not going off air permanently.

It is only in the process of a major revamp. According to a source very close to the development, “Kapil was unhappy with the way the show shaping up. He kept telling his team. ‘Kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai’. It came to a point where Kapil was losing interest in what he was doing. This is when he decided to call it off.”

Family Time With Kapil, the show that hangs suspended, would now return in a new revamped and far more viewer-friendly avatar. Says a source close to this dramatic development, “Kapil was not happy with what he was shooting. He didn’t feel the same kick shooting the new game-show that he did when he shot Comedy Nights and The Kapil Sharma Show. The spark was missing. He kept saying, ‘Yaar kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai’. Until it came to a point where he just gave up. He decided to take a break to do some serious re-think.”

While Kapil and creative think-tank are re-designing the show, Sony Entertainment is completely behind Kapil.

Breaking his silence Kapil said to me, “The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them. As long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing. And my channel Sony Entertainment are completely behind him. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me.”

Also Read: Kapil Sharma controversy: Preeti Simoes’ sister Neeti claims the comedian accused them under the influence of ALCOHOL