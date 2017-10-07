SCOOP! Farhan Akhtar to act and direct Javed Akhtar biopic

There are no two ways about the fact that poet-author-lyricist-activist-thinker-orator Javed Akhtar is one of Indian cinema’s most influential voices. And unknown to the world his family, primarily Farhan Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi have been planning a biopic on the man and the poet, the thinker and humanitarian.

While the family is tight-lipped about its dream project, a source close to the Akhtar-Azmi parivar spills the beans. “It’s been an idea under progress for nearly three years. And now it’s time to get going with the idea.” Not only will Farhan direct, he will also play his father.

Shabana Azmi who is holidaying with her friends in Europe spoke on why a biopic on Javed Akhtar is in order: “It was on 4th Oct 1964 that Javed Akhtar arrived in Bombay at the age of 19 with two pairs of clothes, a few books and lots of dreams. This marks the 53rd year of that arrival. He slept on the streets, at Khar railway station, graduated to studio compounds, dressing rooms, Mahakali Caves and went without food for days.”

The proud wife feels Javed’s life is hugely inspirational. “On his most desolate day he told himself, ‘Things will change, I wasn’t born to die on the streets.’ We can have nothing but unconditional respect for his indomitable will and for the person he is, rising above bitterness and anger to become the compassionate person he is. I am very proud of my Jadu.”