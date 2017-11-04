SCOOP: Deepika Padukone to join Abhishek Bachchan as Amrita Pritam in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

Priyanka Chopra’s loss is Deepika Padukone’s gain, at least in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s precious territory. After Priyanka Chopra, for reasons best known to her, said no to the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by debutant Jasmeet Reen, Bhansali’s current favourite Deepika Padukone, who has just completed her third historic epic Padmavati with Bhansali, has stepped into her fourth film for Bhansali.

This time she will play the celebrated poetess Amrita Pritam who was poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi’s muse. The details of this the fourth collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will follow soon.