SCOOP: Cast member confirms reshooting for Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika

BySubhash K. Jha

Amidst vehement denials from the producers and the writer Vijayendra Prasad, an actor from the cast of Krrish’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi confirms that the ambitious Rani of Jhansi biopic is indeed been reshot.

Says the actor, “What we have shot so far is indeed very impressive. We are happy but there are some continuity lapses in the narration so more than re-shooting it is extra shooting. Also, some of the action scenes haven’t come out as well as expected. So they are doing them again.”

The reshooting, informs the actor, will take place at N.D. Studios in Karjat from the 27th of this month it will go on for 10 days.

Given the situation, one wonders if the film can be released on January 25 as per schedule.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes up responsibility to complete patchwork on Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

