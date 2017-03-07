SCOOP: Alia Bhatt records a ‘selfie’ song in her voice

Ever since the time Alia Bhatt made her debut with the smash hit film Student Of The Year, there has just been no looking back for the Bhatt girl. With every passing film of hers, she is achieving dizzying heights. In such a short span of time, Alia Bhatt has steered her path way ahead of many of her contemporaries.

Besides being known for her acting prowess, Alia Bhatt is equally known for her singing skills. Testimony to the same was in the form the hit track ‘Samjhawan’, which she had sung in the hit film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This time round, if the reports are to be believed, then, the multi-talented Alia Bhatt has lent her vocals to a commercial of ‘Gionee’ mobile phones, although there has been no official communication regarding the same. Readers may know that, Alia Bhatt happens to be the brand ambassador of the said brand.

Sources say that, while the track is essentially a selfie song, it has been penned by Kausar Muni. The lyrics of the track go something like “Yahaan smile please bin bole, saare mast ho jaate hain, yaara side please bin bole, sab adjust ho jaate hain”.

Watch this space for developments.