SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s BIG WAR over death scene in THUGS OF HINDOSTAN?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan is not new to battles over death sequences. When he was shooting for Hrishikesh  Mukherjee’s Namak Haraam 44 years ago, there was a huge tussle with his co-star Rajesh Khanna  as to who gets to die at the end. Hrishida, cunning man that he was, didn’t tell them. Instead, on the day the death scene was to be shot, he placed a garlanded picture of Rajesh Khanna on the set.

A similar tug-o-war seems to be on between the two leading men in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan as to who gets to die at the end. According to sources, the big fight between Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan at the plot’s climax, ends with one of them dying. It is yet to be decided who.

Says a  source, “Everyone knows in Hindi cinema the hero’s death makes it all the more heroic. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are keen to exit the script with a mortal flourish. It  remains to be seen who gets this honour.”

Also Read: Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan will groove both ladies, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh

