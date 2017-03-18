Sanya Malhotra turns choreographer for Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar

Earlier we had reported that though Aamir Khan isn’t playing the lead role in his former manager Advait Chandan’s debut Bollywood film, Secret Superstar, the actor has been lending his helping hand in terms of casting and production. While the film already has Dangal girl Zaira Wasim playing the protagonist, yet another actress from the cast of the same film has joined Secret Superstar.

Sanya Malhotra, who played the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal and was also applauded for the same, has now turned choreographer for Secret Superstar. Recently, a source close to Sanya revealed that she made Aamir Khan dance to her steps. Sanya choreographed a song for Aamir Khan in the film and we hear that despite the difficult steps that Sanya taught Aamir, he got it in the end.

When asked Sanya Malhotra about her experience she said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in Secret Superstar, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”