Sanya Malhotra turns choreographer for Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sanya Malhotra

Earlier we had reported that though Aamir Khan isn’t playing the lead role in his former manager Advait Chandan’s debut Bollywood film, Secret Superstar, the actor has been lending his helping hand in terms of casting and production. While the film already has Dangal girl Zaira Wasim playing the protagonist, yet another actress from the cast of the same film has joined Secret Superstar.

Sanya Malhotra, who played the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal and was also applauded for the same, has now turned choreographer for Secret Superstar. Recently, a source close to Sanya revealed that she made Aamir Khan dance to her steps. Sanya choreographed a song for Aamir Khan in the film and we hear that despite the difficult steps that Sanya taught Aamir, he got it in the end.

When asked Sanya Malhotra about her experience she said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in Secret Superstar, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Taapsee-Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is eager to teach Kudo to women…

Veena

BREAKING: Veena Malik in her first interview to…

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan defends himself from fundamentalist…

Hrithik Roshan to perform at Sonu Sood’s first Bollywood show in Dubai news

Hrithik Roshan to perform at Sonu Sood’s first…

When Salman Khan couldn’t stop talking about Sridevi

When Salman Khan couldn’t stop talking about…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification