Sanskaari censor is back: ‘Pilot’ Tom Cruise can’t kiss in cockpit for too long, Cruise’s kiss curtailed by 50 percent

So if everyone thought extended smooching was now permissible after the grand exit of Pahlaj Nihalani from the censor board, take a deep breath and think again. For, if sanskaari Pahlaj forbade Daniel Craig from kissing for an extended time in his last James Bond film Spectre, Tom Cruise’s steamy kiss with his co-star Sara Wright has just been “seriously curtailed” in Doug Liman’s American Made.

Sources say Cruise’s torrid smooch with Sara has been served a supreme sanskaari slap on the lips. “Tom Cruise who plays a pilot was seen smooching and making love with his co-star in the plane, thereby giving an entirely new definition to the ‘cockpit’. The newly-appointed censor board has cut the smooch and love-making by 50 percent.”

According to sources there was a heated discussion on the steamy smooch among board members of the CBFC before it was unanimously decided that the kiss was unnecessarily prolonged.

Or as a source aware of the development put it, “Tum Tom Cruise ho toh apne ghar mein jo karna hai karo.” So if Daniel Craig couldn’t kiss for long during Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as chairperson of the CBFC, Tom Cruise’s smooch gets the same treatment under Prasoon Joshi.