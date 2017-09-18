Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.09.2017 | 10:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Judwaa 2 Daddy Lucknow Central Chef
follow us on

Sanskaari censor is back: ‘Pilot’ Tom Cruise can’t kiss in cockpit for too long, Cruise’s kiss curtailed by 50 percent

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanskaari censor is back ‘Pilot’ Tom Cruise can’t kiss in cockpit for too long, Cruise’s kiss curtailed by 50 percent

So if everyone thought extended smooching was now permissible after the grand exit of Pahlaj Nihalani from the censor board, take a deep breath and think again. For, if sanskaari Pahlaj forbade Daniel Craig from kissing for an extended time in his last James Bond film Spectre, Tom Cruise’s steamy kiss with his co-star Sara Wright has just been “seriously curtailed” in Doug Liman’s American Made.

Sources say Cruise’s torrid smooch with Sara has been served a supreme sanskaari slap on the lips. “Tom Cruise who plays a pilot was seen smooching and making love with his co-star in the plane, thereby giving an entirely new definition to the ‘cockpit’. The newly-appointed censor board has cut the smooch and love-making by 50 percent.”

According to sources there was a heated discussion on the steamy smooch among board members of the CBFC before it was unanimously decided that the kiss was unnecessarily prolonged.

Or as a source aware of the development put it, “Tum Tom Cruise ho toh apne ghar mein jo karna hai karo.” So if Daniel Craig couldn’t kiss for long during Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as chairperson of the CBFC, Tom Cruise’s smooch gets the same treatment under Prasoon Joshi.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

OMG! ‘Krishna Bhagwan’ Varun Dhawan playing…

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi ordered 13 major cuts…

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar gets…

EXCLUSIVE: Prasoon Joshi conducts first…

BREAKING: Pahlaj Nihalani’s film Julie 2…

Prasoon Joshi changes film viewing protocol…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification