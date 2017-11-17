Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants Hindi singers to sing for Tamil and Telugu version of Padmavati

It is a known fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to his magnum opus Padmavati. Now, the filmmaker, it seems has expressed yet another wish of having Hindi singers sing the songs for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

For the uninitiated, let us remind you that Padmavati will be releasing in these two South Indian languages too along with the Hindi version. The film that brings forth the epic and courageous tale of Rani Padmavati also boasts of some stunning musicals that are sung by Divya Kumar, Shreya Ghoshal and Shivam Pathak and now it is being said that they too are part of the process.

From what we hear, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also requesting lyricists to rewrite the song lyrics instead of merely translating. The filmmaker is taking these extra efforts in order to reportedly maintain a consistency of sorts in the Tamil and Telugu versions. Also, the lyricists are said to be in support of the filmmaker and have rewritten the lyrics yet maintained the meaning.

On the other hand, it has been learnt that the director-producer is also paying special attention to the music and will be infusing Carnatic music elements for the South versions to resonate with the audience.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles with Ranveer Singh as the antagonist, Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.