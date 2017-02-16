Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about drug abuse

Sanjay Dutt has been in news for his biopic film that has gone on floors starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor in his life up until now has overcome several adversaries and only come out as a winner. Sanjay who has experienced a lot of ups and downs now wants to give it back to the society in all his capacity.

It has been learnt that Sanjay Dutt is very keen to spread awareness about narcotics. The actor wants to take up this cause for a long term period of time wants the youth to understand how drugs and intoxication are not a solution to anything. Sanjay actively wants to endorse this cause and is also figuring out methods and ways to reach out to the audiences who especially become a victim of these kinds of narcotics.

Moreover, Sanjay also wants to share his personnel journey and experiences on how the actor has come out as a winner and a survivor. Sources close to the actor said, “It’s a great initiative and a cause taken under by the actor as he understands the consequences of the addiction. He has faced intoxication addiction in his earlier days. He personally knows what a person goes through. He can completely understand an addict as he knows exactly what his state of mind is.”

“He is actively looking at existing NGOs to see the kind of work they are doing and if he can partner on such projects. Unless he likes the kind of work they are doing he won’t partner with them,” added the source.

Sanjay Dutt is currently amidst shooting his first film after coming out from Yerwada titled Bhoomi which would be directed by Mary Kom director Omung Kumar. The film goes on floors today at Agra.