Salman Khan’s co-star and actor Inder Kumar passes away

Popular actor Inder Kumar who has done films with superstar Salman Khan like Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Khiladoyan Ka Khiladi with Akshay Kumar among others is no more. The 43 year old actor reportedly suffered a heart attack at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri located in suburban Mumbai at around 2 am today.

Although the other details are yet to be revealed, we hear that Inder Kumar also had some important film commitments to look forward to. In fact, he was currently shooting for a film titled Phati Padi Hai Yaar. From what we hear, the cremation will be held today in the evening at Yari Road Shamshan Bhoomi situated near his residence in suburban Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Pallavi Saraf.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to Inder’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.