Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif in Race 3" />

The Race franchise grew monstrously bigger when Salman Khan decided to take over the leading man’s part from Saif Ali Khan who starred in the first two films in the series.

Having dropped directors Abbas-Mustan and opted for Remo d’Souza to helm Part 3, Salman is now hell-bent on bringing further box office heft to his ‘Race’ to the finishing line.

One now hears that Katrina Kaif is also being added to the cast of Race 3. Interestingly, the film already stars Jacqueline Fernandez as one of the leading ladies. Katrina and Jacqueline starred in Race and Race 2, respectively.

According to a source, “There are three leading men and two leading ladies in Race 3. So there’s a very strong role for another heroine. Salman Khan is very keen to get Katrina Kaif on board.”

Although the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, we hear Salman Khan is calling all the shots on the project. According to a source close to the project, “When Salman decided to come on board for Race 3 he brought director Remo d’Souza with him and Abbas-Mustan who directed the first two films in the series were dropped. Salman has a say in every department of Race 3, from the casting to the music to the locations. If he wants Katrina in the film, she is bound to be in the film.”