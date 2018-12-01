Saif Ali Khan’s legendary mom Sharmila Tagore wants Taimur Ali Khan protected from media

If you had any doubts about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s abilities as a potential star then all you had to do was see the alacrity with which she controlled herself when she was handed over a ‘Taimur doll’ on the music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma earlier this week.

Sara had gone on the show with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput to promote her on-release film Kedarnath. Speaking about her baby brother or being gifted with his doll on the show was never on the agenda.

Says a source very close to Sara, “She was as startled by the emergence of the doll as anyone else. The family is trying to come to terms with Taimur Ali Khan’s uncontrollable popularity in the media. Saif was summoned by his mom (legendary actress Sharmila Tagore) to discuss the issue. Normally, Sharmilaji is the most non-interfering mother you will find. But now, with 2-year-old Taimur constantly in the limelight she feels some measures must be taken to provide the child with a normal life.”

Saif himself remains unfazed by the unreasonable attention his 2-year-old son commands.

When asked him about it, Saif said, “I can’t be bothered and I don’t think it really matters. I am sure it will pass.”

Also Read: SCOOP! Aalia Furniturewalla to romance Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Janeman