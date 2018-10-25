Sacred Games 2: Netflix global creative boss Ted Sarandos REVEALS the reason behind green lighting the show despite sexual harassment allegations

Just a day ago, we revealed that despite the team of Sacred Games tackling more than one allegation of sexual harassment against the partner of Phantom Films and the writer of the show, Netflix have decided to take the project forward. Well, reports carried a statement wherein it was being said an investigation was carried out privately amongst them to ensure work safety and after the results, the team did green light the project along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover. Now, the global creative boss of Netflix, Ted Sarandos has spoken about how he arrived at this decision in recent reports.

According to these reports, Ted Sarandos confirmed that they had indeed carried out some investigations within the Sacred Games’ team. Coming to the first allegation that was made against Phantom Films’ co-founder Vikas Bahl, the case can be traced back to three years ago but it was rekindled by his company partner Anurag Kashyap on Twitter. Backing the latter was Vikramaditya Motwane who too agreed to the allegations made by the Manmarziyaan director. Comparing it to the situation that happened during House Of Cards when Kevin Spacey faced similar allegations, Ted mentioned in reports that they deal with separate cases differently and he added that both these cases are completely different when one compares. However, he also assured that Netflix takes every allegation seriously and hence carried out an investigation based on it. Only after receiving a satisfactory outcome, did they decide to continue their association.

In earlier reports, it was being said that Vikas Bahl was never directly associated with Sacred Games, since the show was majorly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. So these reports had claimed that keeping that factor in mind, Netflix decided to continue their association with these filmmakers individually after Phantom Films was dissolved. Also, Ted asserted that they hold zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment and also that they hold training session for employees across all their production houses in the world over the subject to ensure safer work environment. He also stated that the most difficult part in such conditions is when one doesn’t know that their employee is getting sexually harassed. Once the matter is addressed, then the process speeds up.

Netflix will also continue its association with writer Varun Grover for the second season of Sacred Games despite such similar sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him via an anonymous post. Clarifying on this decision, reports have it that Ted and the rest of team thought of retaining him only after the probe and investigation were completed.

