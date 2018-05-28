WHAT? The role of Huma Qureshi in Rajinikanth starrer Kaala will span three decades

This will be the first time when Huma Qureshi will be sharing screen space with South megastar Rajinikanth. If that wasn’t enough, the actress will be seen in an unconventional and strong role in the superstar’s film Kaala. But besides these known facts, let us tell you that her character will also undergo many changes as it will span not one but three decades!

Recent reports have it that Kaala will see Huma Qureshi playing a 20 year old to a 50 year old and will see her character mature over time. The recent poster of the film introduced us to the actress’ role in the film – Zareena. The actress has shot for the film’s schedule for over 45 days.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Kaala is set amidst the slums of Dharavi. Rajinikanth’s role is expected to be a grey-shaded one. The details of the role played by Huma Qureshi in the film is still said to be kept under wraps. The actress, in earlier reports, had expressed her happiness over acting with a superstar like Rajinikanth. She had described him as an inspiring and amazing human being. She had also stated that the entire shoot was a learning experience for her.

This is the second South superstar Huma Qureshi is collaborating with. She had earlier featured opposite Malayalam star Mammootty in a film titled White that released in 2016.

On the Bollywood front, Huma is yet to reveal about her work commitments. The actress recently was in Cannes owing to her association with a liquor brand. During the film festival at the French Riviera, the actress also spoke about sexual harassment and stressed on the need of helping out women who are victims of such crimes.

As for Kaala, directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film is slated to release on June 7.

