Rhea Chakraborty, Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s production Vishesh Films has given a platform to several newbies. After their last production venture, Raaz: Reboot that hit screens in 2016, they have begun work on the principal photography for their next venture titled Jalebi.

Keeping the tradition, Vishesh Films’ Jalebi will star Rhea Chakraborty, TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi and Varun Mitra. Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter to announce the principal photography for his upcoming venture Jalebi which is to go on floors on 21st March 2018. He wrote, “Principal photography of Vishesh Films/ Jalebi… The Taste Of Everlasting Love. Begins on 21st March 2018 @varunmitra19 @Tweet2Rhea @DiganganaS @PushpdeepBhardw @VisheshFilms @pradiptade. They live in the story of this Film like fish lives in water. ”

Jalebi marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi after starring in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss. Sharing a picture with the entire gang, Mahesh wrote, “The future is here!!! With the talented team of JALEBI … The taste of everlasting love. @DiganganaS @Tweet2Rhea @VisheshFilms @varunmitra19 @PushpdeepBhardw @pradiptade.”

Jalebi is a taste of everlasting love. It is written by Kausar Munir and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj.

Also Read: WOW! This sizzling image of Rhea Chakraborty is a perfect Friday treat