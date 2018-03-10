Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.03.2018 | 10:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pari Pad Man Padmaavat Hate Story IV Raid Hichki
follow us on

Rhea Chakraborty, Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s production Vishesh Films has given a platform to several newbies. After their last production venture, Raaz: Reboot that hit screens in 2016, they have begun work on the principal photography for their next venture titled Jalebi.

Rhea Chakraborty, Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi

Keeping the tradition, Vishesh Films’ Jalebi will star Rhea Chakraborty, TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi and Varun Mitra. Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter to announce the principal photography for his upcoming venture Jalebi which is to go on floors on 21st March 2018. He wrote, “Principal photography of Vishesh Films/ Jalebi… The Taste Of Everlasting Love. Begins on 21st March 2018 @varunmitra19 @Tweet2Rhea @DiganganaS @PushpdeepBhardw @VisheshFilms @pradiptade. They live in the story of this Film like fish lives in water. ”

Rhea Chakraborty, Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi

Jalebi marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi after starring in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss. Sharing a picture with the entire gang, Mahesh wrote, “The future is here!!! With the talented team of JALEBI … The taste of everlasting love. @DiganganaS @Tweet2Rhea @VisheshFilms @varunmitra19 @PushpdeepBhardw @pradiptade.”

Rhea Chakraborty, Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra roped in for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jalebi

Jalebi is a taste of everlasting love. It is written by Kausar Munir and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj.

Also Read: WOW! This sizzling image of Rhea Chakraborty is a perfect Friday treat

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Alia Bhatt to star in Sadak 2,…

Vishesh Films to launch new faces with their…

Mahesh Bhatt to share screen space with Soni…

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will…

WOW! Sadak 2’s tentative release date is…

Sidharth Malhotra reveals about what it felt…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification