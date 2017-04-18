REVEALED: Te3n director Ribhu Dasgupta’s next is a woman-centric drama inspired by real life

After the Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer thriller drama Te3n, Ribhu Dasgupta has been on a lookout for a good script. Now, reportedly he has found an intriguing one in the life story of the 44 year old Zainab Fawad about her journey.

Hailing from Gujarat, Zainab met her Pakistani ex in Dubai and the two decided to tie the knot and settle in the city. However, her husband had sent their twin sons away to Karachi whilst subjecting Zainab to mental and physical abuse. Her struggle of reuniting with her sons that started three years ago and ended this January has been archived in several newspapers. Her four year old sons Mustafa and Muzzamil are Indian nationals and have been residing in Pakistan since 2014.

Using it as an inspiration, it is being said that the film will also showcase struggles of many others who have been victim of the Indo-Pak conflict. While the rest of the details of the film are yet to be finalized, it is currently in the scripting stage. As per recent reports, the team has completed a recee in Dubai and the film is said to be shot in real locations. The untitled film is said to be backed by Rajat Srivastava and Sam Fernandes.