REVEALED: Sonakshi Sinha signs Circus, Suniel Shetty to play her father

While she did female centric films like Akira and Noor recently, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to play central protagonist once again in Circus. The film marks the directorial debut of popular choreographer Bosco Martis and will also star Suniel Shetty as her father.

Earlier we had mentioned that Bosco Martis was planning on shelving the film after it underwent several changes. Initial reports claimed that the choreographer turned filmmaker had approached Parineeti Chopra for the lead role but the actress had soon quit the project. It was also being said that Sooraj Pancholi was roped in to play the actor opposite Parineeti but then the newbie too focused on other commitments later.

However, now it is being asserted that Sonakshi Sinha has come on board and will be seen in the role of a trapeze artist. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty recently revealed his excitement about doing the film and stated that it is an ambitious, intense story which has a larger than life set up. He also expressed about looking forward to work with the Gen Y star Sonakshi Sinha.

We also hear that the actors will have to undergo extensive preparations. Suniel Shetty will essay the role of a former circus artiste. Hence both the actors will have to learn skills like gymnasts and acrobats as the film will also feature flashbacks and trapeze sequences. It is being said that Circus will have fire and water sequences. While the actors will continue their preps even with workshops with an international crew, a part of the supporting cast will also comprise of trained circus performers.

Circus is reportedly set to kick start next month and will have an extensive schedule in the US.