Revealed: Sanjay Dutt’s bio-pic would have plenty of real-life footage, but no Madhuri Dixit

BySubhash K. Jha
So you thought it was going to be Ranbir Kapoor all the way in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt bio-pic? Wrong! There will be plenty of visuals showing the real-life Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Sources close to the film reveal that Hirani has got hold of extensive video footage from news channels and other sources showing the arrest of Dutt and other vital details from his controversial life. “They are using a lot of news reports and also home videos of Sanju’s childhood that Sanjay’s parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt shot,” says a source.

And here is one thing that you won’t see in the bio-pic: Madhuri Dixit. There won’t be any reference to the alleged affair between Dutt and Dixit which she apparently called off after his arrest in 1993. “Hirani has decided there will no mention of Madhuri Dixit. Firstly, because she is married and not likely to react kindly to her name being brought up in an unflattering light. Secondly her presence adds nothing to the story. Why rake up episodes that do not add to the plot?” says a source close to the bio-pic.

Interestingly Sanjay Dutt hid “nothing” from Hirani. “He opened up his entire life to Raju. It was up to Raju what he wanted and didn’t want in the bio-pic” says the source.

