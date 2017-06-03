REVEALED! Why Salman Khan’s discovery Sneha Ullal went MISSING from Bollywood...

The year 2005 saw the release of the Salman Khan starrer Lucky: No Time For Love. Even though the film failed to do well at the Box-Office, its heroine Sneha Ullal became the talk of the town. All those who first saw Sneha Ullal, simply could not take their eyes off her, courtesy, her extreme resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even though many thought that Sneha Ullal will go places after this film, she did a handful of forgettable Hindi films (Aryan, Click, Kaashh… Mere Hote and others) and a few films down south. Contrary to everyone’s expectations, Sneha Ullal’s career was not in the best of form.

Recently, the light eyed actress spoke to a leading newspaper, wherein she revealed the real reason behind her not doing many films. She said that, contrary to what many thought, she hadn’t quit showbiz, but, was doing fewer films because of severe health issues. She revealed that, she was diagnosed with an ‘auto-immune disorder’, a blood-related illness where her own immune system kept her unwell, thus disallowing her to stand for not more than 30 to 40 minutes at one go. And, because, as an actress, she was expected to do the running around, dancing and incessant shooting, she had to stop and start her medication and working on her fitness. She also said that, because of all the health issues, she stopped attending events and missed so many award functions.

The good news is that, Sneha Ullal’s health has improved now and that she was fit and fine. Speaking about her health’s latest condition, Sneha Ullal said that, she cannot claim to be fully cured (of her ailments), but, it has been put under control.

On the film’s front, the stunning Sneha Ullal will now be seen in a south film with the debutant director-actor Charantej’s Ayushman Bhava, which stars the gorgeous Amala Paul as the lead actress.