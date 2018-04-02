REVEALED: Salman Khan starrer chartbuster ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ gets a remake for Katrina Kaif’s sister’s film

Just last week, sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif couldn’t stop gushing about her Bollywood debut Time To Dance. It also stars another prodigy of Salman Khan, Sooraj Pancholi. The actor, after his debut Hero, will be seen exploring some amazing dance moves in this Remo D’Souza production. But besides all of it, adding to it, will be a remake of the song ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’.

Originally picturized on Salman Khan, the song from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya [1998] also got Kamaal Khan to fame. The singer, who has disappeared from the music scene, will return to playback with the recreated version too. Almost two decades ago, the music was composed by Jatin-Lalit duo. Now it will be composed by Shivai Vyas who also composed for the Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3 with Salman Khan in the lead.

On the other hand, ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ will also feature Salman Khan this time too. However, it will be in a special appearance. The superstar will be shaking a leg with the film’s lead couple Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif. Let us also tell you that the song this time will have a contemporary touch to add to its catchiness. Furthermore, if reports are to be believed it will also be lavishly mounted.

Keeping in mind that Time To Dance will explore various international dance styles, let us see which dance style the makers will opt for this remake of the chartbuster. The details of it are currently being kept under wraps. Speaking on the film, it is expected to feature Isabelle as a ballroom and Latin dancer whereas Sooraj is supposed to have a more of street-style dancing.

Time To Dance, directed by Stanley D’Costa and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, will go on floor this month in London. The two actors have been prepping and learning different styles for this dance-based film.

