REVEALED: Queen stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao to reunite for this film

Do you remember how much we hated Vijay when he left Rani in a lurch a couple of days before their marriage? Well, the Queen pair is all set to be back but this time it will be a different setting. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to reunite for a psychological thriller.

The untitled venture will be produced by Ekta Kapoor along with Shailesh R Singh. The film will in fact mark the debut of yet another South director. Son of filmmaker Raghavendra Rao, Prakash Kovelamudi will be directing this film. His Telugu debut film Bommalata went on to grab the National Award in 2007.

On the other hand, talking about Prakash’s Bollywood debut, the film is said to be set in London and Mumbai. It is reportedly a fast paced thriller revolving around the lives of two protagonists. From what we hear, Rajkummar had given a nod to this script immediately after he heard the story. Also, Kangana Ranaut too seems to be excited to reunite with her Queen co-star.

Speaking about the film further, it is expected to go on floor in March. However, Rajkummar Rao has to wrap up a few commitments before the same. He is currently juggling shoots between two films. One is Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the other is Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.

Also, talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress too is busy with Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. She also has a Shekhar Kapur film in the pipeline.

As for the duo’s yet to be titled film, it is written by Prakash’s wife Kanika Dhillon. She has previously written the screenplay and dialogue for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra. One. Besides that, she has also written the same for the forthcoming Sara Ali Khan debut Kedarnath. On the other hand, Kanika has also worked on South projects including her husband’s film Size Zero starring Anushka Shetty.