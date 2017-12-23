REVEALED: Kajol to play aspiring singer in Pradeep Sarkar’s next

Earlier this year, Kajol announced her next venture post Dilwale as she geared up to collaborate with Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar. The latter will be directing the screen adaptation of Anand Gandhi’s popular Gujarati play ‘Beta Kaagdo’ [Son, Crow] which will feature Kajol as a single mother.

Now further adding some details to the character sketch of the actress in the film, we hear that she will play an aspiring singer in this Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial that is tentatively titled Ela. According to recent reports, Kajol’s character is extremely inclined towards singing since years but is forced into a marriage at a young age. As her dreams are stifled, she later finds hope to renew them when turmoil in her marriage drifts her away from her husband. Kajol’s character decides to raise her son alone and at the same time, also rediscovers her love for music and eventually even finds appreciation in the field.

While Ela is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Abhinav Shukla, the makers are still on a hunt for the cast who will essay the role of her son. The film is reportedly scheduled to go on floor next month.