REVEALED: JP Dutta’s Paltan is not about 1962 war but about the Nathu La and Cho La military clash in 1967

We are all aware of the fondness that JP Dutta has towards the military forces. From Border to LOC Kargil, the filmmaker decided to pay his own way of tribute to the bravery of the war soldiers. So when he announced Paltan, we were quite sure that this film will applaud the courage of Indian soldiers. Although we were right on that part, the plotline of the film differs from what we assumed.

Reports, then, stated that Paltan is about the Sino-Indian war of 1962. The brave war saw many military officials sacrificing their lives. However, Paltan is not about that. In fact, it is about India’s victory against China in the Nathu La and Cho La military clash. The clash took place in Sikkim border in the year 1967.

Sources claim that what attracted JP Dutta to the story was the decisive victory of the Indian armed forces during this clash. While we had lost the 1962 war against China when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army invaded, it is the military attack of 1967 that forms the crux of this story.

Well, according to history, the Indian Posts at Nathu La were under attack on September 11, 1967. The Indian military forces came to the rescue then and were successful in driving away the PLA army from the location. Similarly, yet another instance happened at Cho La on October 1, in the same year. The Nathu La clash lasted for four years, from what we hear.

Speaking on the same, JP Dutta stated that the even though the Chinese started the war in 1962, we ended it in 1967 with our victory. Hence he considers it as an integral part of our history.

Paltan stars Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary among others playing integral roles in the film.

