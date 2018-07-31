REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s action film just got bigger!

It’s going to be an action extravaganza! Not one but two globally acclaimed action directors are going to design a never-seen-before jaw-dropping sequences for two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The two have teamed up for the first time in YRF’s mega-action untitled entertainer being directed by Siddharth Anand.

“We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in India by a mile. So, for the first time ever, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers under one roof to design some of the most outlandish and visually spectacular action sequences that are never seen before in our movies. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood (The Amazing Spider Man, the Amazing Spider Man 2, Charlie’s Angels and Planet Of the Apes) and on the other we have Mr. Oh (Avengers: Age of Ultron), an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.The best of the East is collaborating with the best of the West to bring to life sensational action sequences and we are pumped to see what they have in store for us. So expect larger than life, grand, gritty and raw action sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seats,” says Siddharth Anand.

The untitled film also has the sassy Vaani Kapoor as the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan. Set to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2019, the film will go on the floors this September and wrap by the end of February next year.

It would be a treat to watch the most awaited Jodi of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan on screen!

