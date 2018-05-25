REVEALED: Details of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s IPL shoot

Amidst link-up rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur, now a forthcoming venture is all set to get them together. While it is a known fact that Iulia has also done playback singing in Salman’s film Race 3, now the upcoming closing ceremony of Indian Premiere League aka IPL is all set to have Iulia and Salman as a part of it.

The latest season of IPL is nearing its end and preps are on for a grand closing ceremony. Just like the opening ceremony, this one too will feature performances of some Bollywood biggies. But besides that, the TV show ‘Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai’ has been planned for the same. And this one too will have Bollywood celebrities coming together. While one amongst them will be Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur too will be a part of it.

Iulia Vantur is expected to shoot for the said episode of the TV show at a studio in Lower Parel on Saturday. On the same day itself, Salman Khan too is expected to shoot a segment. As for the show, it is expected to be aired on Sunday, as a part of the final lineup for the IPL this year. If reports are to be believed, the idea of roping in Iulia was given by Salman himself.

It is not an unknown fact that Salman Khan has been helping his reportedly alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur to establish herself in the Bollywood industry. While she ventured into Hindi music with a single, she has even lent voice for the romantic number ‘Selfish’ in Race 3. The song, that released a day ago, is penned by Salman Khan himself and it features the superstar along with is co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, Salman’s co-star Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the performance line-up for the IPL closing ceremony with actors like Katrina Kaif grooving to music. It is expected to be hosted by Ranbir Kapoor.

