Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.05.2017 | 10:34 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

REVEALED: Deepika Padukone shoots crucial climax scene with 300 junior artistes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Deepika-Padukone-shoots-crucial-climax

Deepika Padukone has been quite busy lately with the hectic schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati. The film has already faced a lot of disruptions previously where the sets were completely destroyed. Now, the schedule was wrapped up last week in Mumbai.

Ahead of the schedule wrap up, Deepika Padukone filmed a crucial climax scene in Mumbai with 300 junior artistes. The climax scene was ‘Jauhar’ scene or mass self-immolation which was very intense. The way the scene turned out left Sanjay Leela Bhansali quite impressed. According to a source, Deepika Padukone’s performance was very emotional and exceptional. Around 300 junior artistes were present and it took a while to shoot the entire sequence. Even the security on the set was beefed up.

In the earlier days, Jauhar was the Hindu custom of mass self-immolation by women in parts of the Indian subcontinent to avoid capture, enslavement and rape by invaders when they were facing defeat during a war.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to shoot Deepika Padukone’s climax scene first instead of bringing all the three lead actors together. Now, some war sequences are left to shot. This will be followed by a face-off between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor‘s characters- Alauddin Khilji and Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. It will be shot after June 8.

As far as movie is concerned, Padmavati is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Sunny Leone's private plane almost crashed

HOLY CRAP! Sunny Leone’s private plane…

Salman Khan to make appearance in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2

OMG! Salman Khan to make appearance in Varun…

BREAKING Toilet Ek Prem Katha promo out on June 11

BREAKING: Toilet Ek Prem Katha promo out on June…

Anees Bazmee’s next to be produced

Anees Bazmee’s next to be produced by T-Series…

WOW! Vidya Balan to dance to Sridevi’s chartbuster ‘Hawa Hawai’ in Tumhari Sulu

WOW! Vidya Balan to dance to Sridevi’s…

Sanjay Dutt walks out of Total Dhamaal

Sanjay Dutt walks out of Total Dhamaal

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification