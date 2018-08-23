Raveena Tandon turns brand ambassador for Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and here’s what she wants to do!

Earlier in the day, media reports were abuzz with the news that Raveena Tandon has been brought on board for an important environment related social cause. The actress has been signed as the ambassador for the development and promotion of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which is a popular green location in suburban Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has announced the same recently.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently confirmed the same in media reports where he even described Raveena Tandon as an environmentally conscious citizen and a respected member of the community. Furthermore, it is also being said that during a meeting between Raveena and the Minister at the latter’s residence, the actress talked about making Maharashtra a green state and the steps that need to be taken. She had maintained that she will help the government plant about 13 crore trees across the state to provide a better and safer atmosphere.

From eco-tourism to afforestation to conservation of leopards and wildlife, Raveena Tandon will be extending her support to varied campaigns that will be a part of this environmental drive. While the actress expressed about how humbled she is by the honour, she also reminisced about the time she used to visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Recalling her childhood days in the park, which was once a renowned zoo, the actress further asserted her complete support in preserving the nature and the wildlife.

We hear that the actress will be welcomed as the brand face of SGNP in a grand manner. A special program is being planned for her as a part of her welcome in the first week of September. The welcome bash will be planned when the Jan Dhan- Van Dhan shop will be inaugurated. Excited about the same, the Minister also revealed that the park is one of the major sources of water in the city and hence the need to preserve it.

Also Read: Dus Ka Dum: Here’s what Salman Khan asked rapper Badshah to do for his former co-star Raveena Tandon