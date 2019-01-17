Rakul Preet SLAMS a troll for slut shaming her, asks his mother to SLAP him (Read Tweets)

Actress Rakul Preet is in the news again but this time not for her film. Recently, a picture of the actress surfaced on the Internet where she was wearing denim shorts and getting out of her car. She was trolled for the clothes she wore by a man who distastefully referred to it as a ‘session in the car’ and claimed that she ‘forgot to wear pants after that’. Rakul was obviously ruffled by this slut shaming and she decided to teach him a lesson on the Internet.

Rakul struck back at him saying, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert!! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details …till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe.. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sick mind.” While her fans were very happy with her reply, there were some who got really offended because Rakul got the troll’s mother into the picture. Rakul again took to Twitter and specified her intention for doing so.

She wrote, “Well for people questioning my ethics why don’t you speak up when women are objectified and I’ve chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too.” She has a point here, doesn’t she?

Rakul’s last Bollywood movie was Aiyaary which bombed at the box office.

