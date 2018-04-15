Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.04.2018 | 10:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
October 102 Not Out Blackmail Race 3 Baaghi 2 Raid
follow us on

Rajpal Yadav and wife Radha Yadav convicted in Rs. 5 cr loan recovery case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav best remembered for comic roles in films like Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and others was recently convicted by a Delhi Court for failing to repay a loan of Rs. 5 crore.

Rajpal Yadav and wife Radha Yadav convicted in Rs. 5 cr loan recovery case

His ruling comes after Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav defaulted on repaying a loan of Rs. 5 crore which the actor had taken from a Delhi based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010. While an argument on the same is slated to be heard on April 23, this will not be the first time the actor has landed in trouble for this case.

In fact, back in 2013, Rajpal Yadav had been sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tihar jail women turn fashion designers for…

Tihar jail inmates to turn reality show…

Delhi court sentences Mahmood Farooqui to…

SC rejects Rajpal Yadav's plea, tells him to…

Supreme Court questions Rajpal Yadav over…

Court reserves order on case against Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification