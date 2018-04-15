Rajpal Yadav and wife Radha Yadav convicted in Rs. 5 cr loan recovery case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav best remembered for comic roles in films like Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and others was recently convicted by a Delhi Court for failing to repay a loan of Rs. 5 crore.

His ruling comes after Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav defaulted on repaying a loan of Rs. 5 crore which the actor had taken from a Delhi based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010. While an argument on the same is slated to be heard on April 23, this will not be the first time the actor has landed in trouble for this case.

In fact, back in 2013, Rajpal Yadav had been sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.