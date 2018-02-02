Rajkumar Hirani’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt bio-pic on hold?

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt bio-pic starring Ranbir Kapoor and tentatively entitled Dutt (though this may change to Baba very soon) seems to have got itself into a dilemma over the content. Apparently, director Rajkumar Hirani is not happy with what has been shot.

Says a source close to the project, “Raju wants to reshoot some portions. There are several episodes from Sanjay Dutt’s life that have not turned out the way they were planned. He is also not happy with having to gloss over Sanju’s love life.”

Apparently, references to some of Dutt’s more high-profile love interests have been completely obliterated, leaving the bio-pic looking compromised and diluted. The question now that looms large over the Dutt bio-pic is, how to salvage it from looking like a PR job.

Says a source, “It started off as a no-holds-barred honest and brutal look at Sanjay Dutt’s life. It’s not that anymore.”