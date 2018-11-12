Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan come together to condemn unethical acts against Vijay starrer Sarkar

The A R Murugadoss film Sarkar featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role has been caught in the web of controversies for quite some time now. Despite the political resistance and pressure and also plagiarism allegations against it, the makers fought their way through and released the film. Not surprisingly, it did brisk business but it has now been dragged into the murk of scandals yet again. And this time, the AIADMK parties decided to resort various means including violence. Superstars of the industry, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have come out to speak against these evil acts.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were very upset with the way Sarkar has been facing controversies. Sarkar has been facing political pressure from AIADMK party workers because they had taken objection to the characters featured in the film, which they believed resembled their leader Jayalalitha, mainly because they had used the antagonist’s name as Komalavalli, the original name of the actress-politician. While the censor board approved the sanitized version of Sarkar which they decided to change after the uproar, the AIADMK party workers continued to take objection.

After certification, when the film got released in theatres and multiplexes, the party workers continued to demand removal of scenes etc. When their demands weren’t met, they decided to protest against the release of the movie by burning posters and damaging cutouts of Vijay. Strongly speaking up against the act, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter last week, wherein he criticized the government for pressurizing against a film like Sarkar despite it completing censor formalities. He further maintained that good people will eventually win when commercial politicians will collapse.

முறையாகச்சான்றிதழ் பெற்று வெளியாகியிருக்கும் சர்கார் படத்துக்கு,சட்டவிரோதமான அரசியல் சூழ்ச்சிகள் மூலம் அழுத்தம் கொடுப்பது இவ்வரசுக்கு புதிதல்ல.விமர்சனங்களை ஏற்கத்துணிவில்லாத அரசு தடம் புரளும்.அரசியல் வியாபாரிகள் கூட்டம் விரைவில் ஒழியும்.நாடாளப்போகும் நல்லவர் கூட்டமே வெல்லும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 8, 2018

Megastar Rajinikanth too voiced out similar thoughts thereby supporting the A R Murugadoss directorial. Even though his political views are quite different from Haasan, in this case the two superstars seem to have come together for the rights of the fraternity members. The actor posted asserting how strongly he condemned his act further adding that these acts are against law considering that the film already followed the rules and got a certification from censor board.

