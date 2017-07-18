Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson to shoot for 12 days for a song in 2.0

While we already are aware of the elaborate mounting for 2.0, here is yet another intriguing factor about the film. It seems that director S. Shankar is planning a grand song and dance sequence for the film that will take almost two weeks to shoot.

Talking about the same, the leading lady of the film, Amy Jackson, besides confirming that they have wrapped up the shoot of the film, also revealed that it is only one song sequence that is left. She also asserted that they will be shooting for the same for 12 days but maintained that they won’t be travelling for the same since it will be indoors. She mentioned that a huge set has been erected under the guidance of Shankar.

Amy Jackson also stated that A R Rahman is currently working on the music of the same. Further elaborating on the track, the actress reportedly added that it is a song that has elements of dance and romance, rather a bit of both.

Interestingly, if reports are to be believed this song of 2.0 will be breaking the record of the song ‘Malang’ from the film Dhoom 3 which took 10 days to shoot.

2.0 will feature Akshay Kumar in a negative role and it is slated to release in January next year. The film which was supposed to release during Diwali was shifted since it demanded heavy special effects.