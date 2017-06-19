Radhika Apte in Sriram Raghavan’s next titled Shoot The Piano Player

Besides the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan are joining hands for the first time for a film, we had earlier also reported that Tabu too will be a part of the film. But this film, which is the filmmaker’s next after Badlapur has him reuniting with actress Radhika Apte for his next titled Shoot The Piano Player.

She played Vinay Pathak’s wife in Badlapur but her role in this film is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, this one too has quite a bit of actors including Vinay Pathak and Ashwini Kalsekar who were a part of Sriram’s last film, playing prominent roles.

A day ago, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look of the film on social media and also mentioned that went on floor in Pune. From what we hear, actresses Radhika Apte and Tabu will too join the actor this week to wrap up the first schedule of shoot in Pune.

It is being said that this schedule will stretch for approximately 20 days after which the team will be taking a break and they may resume by July end. Also, the film will have Sriram collaborating with his FTI friend and DOP K U Mohanan.