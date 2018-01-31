Race 3 makers include pole dance in film impressed by Jacqueline Fernandez’ skills!

Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again shared many updates from her pole dancing training sessions for her fans on social media. The actress has mesmerized and wooed hearts of her fans with her impeccable pole dancing.

Impressed by Jacqueline Fernandez’ pole dancing skills, the makers of Race 3 have decided to include pole dance sequence in the film only for Jacqueline. Jacqueline Fernandez had undergone rigorous training for months to ace her pole dancing skills; as a result, the actress had left her fans stupefied with her pole dance act.

Remo D’Souza, the director of Race 3 shares, “Jacqueline is a very hard working girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills hence we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level.”

Race 3 will once again unite the hit pair of Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan after their blockbuster hit film Kick. The film has been creating immense buzz ever since the film’s announcement. The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.