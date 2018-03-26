Bollywood Hungama
R Madhavan drops out of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba due to shoulder injury

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

R Madhavan, who recently underwent a shoulder surgery, has backed out from another project. The actor was to reunite with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mere co-star Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh’s historical drama. As the actor underwent surgery last month, he won’t be seen in the film. Now, R Madhavan has backed out from Rohit Shetty‘s film Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

As R Madhavan is recuperating from his shoulder injury, he won’t be doing Rohit Shetty’s Simmba anymore.  He was reportedly going to be the villain in the film. Taking to this Twitter, he said that he was a huge fan of Rohit and it breaks his heart to quit the project. He wrote, “Hey folks. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.”

R Madhavan was last seen in Amazon’s original series Breathe. The actor portrays a helpless father to a 6-year-old who unleashes his monstrous side to save his son.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is the remake of Jr NTR’s Telugu film Temper. The film is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions. The first look of the film presented Ranveer Singh as a quirky cop, Sangram Bhalerao. The film is scheduled to release on December 28.

Also Read: R Madhavan undergoes surgery

