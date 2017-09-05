Priyanka Chopra’s National award winning film Ventilator is now a Gujarati play and here are the details

When she decided to turn producer, Priyanka Chopra decided to trace a unique path by entering the zone of regional film production. She hit a jackpot with the Marathi film Ventilator which went on to win the National award earlier this year and now it is all set to become a play.

While we rarely see a film taking to stage, we hear the popularity of Ventilator was the reason behind it being converted into a play. Interestingly, the Marathi film will be adapted in Gujarati language for the stage. Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra who handles the production work of her company Purple Pebble Pictures revealed that popular theatre actor Rajesh Joshi will be helming the play. She also believes that he is the apt choice for the same owing to his similar sensibilities and is quite impressed with the way he has adapted the script for the play.

Furthermore, Madhu Chopra also asserted that there are no major changes in the story and the modifications are only to suit the stage. She also appreciated his script writing skills and stated that the dialogues and the scenes that she has read by far have indeed been written well.

Madhu also conveyed that Rajesh Mapuskar, who directed the film Ventilator, will be joining the theatre team as a creative consultant. So the producer beamed that with him on board, they [she and Priyanka] are assured that it is in safe hands.

Ventilator, which released last November, is all set to get staged for the first time this November. The rest of the details of the same are yet to be announced.