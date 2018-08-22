Priyanka Chopra has planned a rickshaw ride for Meghan Markle in Mumbai, read ALL details!

Priyanka Chopra made headlines after getting engaged with Nick Jonas over the weekend in Mumbai and we can’t help but get all mushy looking at their pictures together. PC definitely looks in LOVE and ‘taken with her whole heart and soul’. We now hear wedding bells ringing! Priyanka-Nick are set to get married in October and well, her fans obviously want to know if her close friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would attend her wedding. Well, most probably she would and Priyanka has a whole date planned for her bestie. Priyanka revealed that she would hire a rickshaw for an entire day and take her friend along with her across a fun ride in Aamchi Mumbai. She said that she would stop at all the important points to eat, drink and party the whole day. She wants Meghan to know the true essence of Mumbai and well, we are sure that the Duchess will be flattered by this gesture and fall irrevocably in love with the city.

Priyanka had revealed these plans to Conde Naste Traveller in an interview. She had said, “We would hire a rickshaw for the day – which, by the way, is a must if you are in Mumbai. Then we would go and get a massage and an Indian head massage. Then spend the whole evening being driven around on our rickshaw, eating at my favourite places, drinking, and partying.” Now that there is a high probability of Meghan coming to Mumbai, PC might actually plan a special date with her.

On work front, Priyanka is now working on The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The film is being helmed by award winning filmmaker Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

