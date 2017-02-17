Prakash Raj once again turns villain in an Ajay Devgn starrer

As the ruthless, corrupt politician Jaykant Shikre, he tried to take on the sincere and honest cop Singham in a Rohit Shetty directorial. Now the trio of Prakash Raj, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are back but this time for a film in the comedy genre. They will be coming together for the fourth instalment of the fun roller coaster Golmaal.

Talking about joining the star cast of Golmaal Again, Prakash revealed that he was waiting for Rohit to approach him since the filmmaker had assured that they will collaborate again when he finds a role for him. The actor-director also revealed that it is a hilarious script and that he plays an entertaining character with shades of grey. He mentioned that he flew down to Mumbai to hear the narration from Sajid – Farhad who are writing the dialogues.

Besides that, Prakash Raj also maintained that he shares a certain comfort level with Ajay Devgn and appreciated how his presence elevates the performance. Besides the two, Golmaal Again also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu along with Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.

On the other hand, Prakash Raj has been busy directing the Hindi film Tadka starring Nana Patekar, Shreya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal. The film is a remake of his trilingual Un Samayal Arayil.