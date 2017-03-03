Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada holds Salman Khan films responsible for promoting crime

Of late, Pakistani actress Saba Qamar was at the receiving end when an old video of the actress taking a dig at Bollywood stars went viral. Co-incidentally she is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. And now, it is yet another Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada who has sparked a controversy by accusing Bollywood films of promoting crime.

In a recent interview to a daily, Rabi Pirzada claimed that Bollywood is ruining the youth and made special reference to Salman Khan films. According to her, every film in B-town is about crime or related to it and she questions if this is the concept they want to promote amongst the youth.

On the other hand, she hailed Pakistani films by talking about how they throw light on social issues as well as educate the society about morals, ethics and values. However, she added that Bollywood has changed all of it.

This is not the first time where Pakistani actresses have come into limelight for their comments on Bollywood films. Besides the couple of recent incidents, yet another video of Mahira Khan mocking the Hindi film industry had gone viral last year. In fact, the actress received severe flak for her comments considering that she was making a high profile Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.