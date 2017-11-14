Pahlaj Nihalani takes on Subramanian Swamy, challenges him to prove Padmavati’s ‘Dubai’ funding

Pahlaj Nihalani says he’s “shocked and repulsed” by Subramanian Swamy’s allegations that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is funded from “Dubai”.

“What is this man talking about? Padmavati is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures one of the most reputed production houses of the country that is owned by Mr Mukesh Ambani. So is Swamy accusing the Ambanis or is he accusing Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Is he aware of Mr Bhansali’s reputation as a filmmaker? In all his films Mr Bhansali has extolled and celebrated the culture of various parts of India. In Khamoshi: The Musical and Guzaarish it was Goa. In Devdas it was Bengal. In Ram Leela it was Gujarat and in Bajirao Mastani it was Maharashtra. I am sure that in Padamavati Mr Bhansali has celebrated the rich culture and tradition of Rajasthan”, says Nihalani.

As for the protesters, Nihalani is sure they will die down once the film is released. “Let the film come, we will all know what Mr Bhansali has achieved. To simply presume the worst without seeing a single frame of Padmavati is doing the genius of Bhansali a great disservice.”