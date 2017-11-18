Padmavati Row: Mumbai police issues stern warning against miscreants

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s upcoming magnum opus film Padmavati is embroiled in a spate of controversies. The film continues to make headlines as certain groups want the film to be banned.

In the wake of the controversy, the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA) along with CINTAA, other film industry members have extended their support to the movie and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra are few of those members who have backed the filmmaker and are supporting the film.

On Friday, November 17, the Mumbai Police issued a stern warning against the adventurous miscreants who are planning to harm others and public property. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said in a statement, “Mumbai Police does not interfere with protests which are conducted in a democratic manner. Any individual or group which attempts to be adventurous will be dealt sternly and will face strict legal action. ”

This statement came after some fringe groups threatened to harm Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The commissioner further added, “We are committed to providing security to everyone, individually or collectively, and have taken adequate measures for the protection of individuals who have received threats. We assure them that we will not allow miscreants to create any problem and they can indulge in their routine activities without any fear.”

Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is scheduled to be released on December 1.